Cops: Intoxicated man at winery arrested for disorderly conduct

A Middle Island man was arrested at Osprey Dominion Winery in Peconic Sunday after police responded to a report of a fight, according to Southold Town police.

Officers found a group from a limousine were arguing with another group of people at about 4 p.m. The Middle Island man and his friends were highly intoxicated and were asked to leave and they refused, police said. He continued to engage in “tumultuous and threatening behavior” against the staff and officers at the scene, yelling abusive and obscene language to the crowd of people at the winery, police said.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, police said.

