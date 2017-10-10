Gary J. Herzog, 65, of Aquebogue died Oct. 7 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue.

The son of Albert and Helen (McCaffrey) Herzog, he was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School in 1970. He continued his education at Wesley College and Brockport State University, graduating in 1974 with a degree in teaching and physical education

Mr. Herzog worked at several North Fork schools before becoming a driver for Pepsi-Cola products (Hooterville Beverage). He then drove for many years delivering propane and fuel oil.

He was a member of the Riverhead Elks Lodge. Family members said he enjoyed all sports, especially softball, bowling, golf, NASCAR and racing his lawnmower, and fun times with his family.

Mr. Herzog is survived by his wife, Susan (née Overdoff), of Aquebogue; his son, Geoff (Addie) of Coram; grandson, Keegan; brother, “Coach” Richard Herzog; and sister, Joy Rempe.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

The family asks that those sending flowers send perennials so his memory may live on.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments