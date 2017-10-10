Michael G. Mitchell Jr., 75, of Mattituck passed away peacefully Sept. 28 in Sarasota, Fla.

Mike, son of Michael George and Elizabeth Mitchell, was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on June 28, 1942.

After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1964 and completing the Naval Nuclear Power Training Program, he joined the submarine force. He served aboard both the USS Thomas Jefferson (SBN 618) and the USS Gato (SSBN 615). After leaving active duty, Mike continued his military career in the Naval Reserves where he was a key player in the validation and restructuring process which organized the submarine reserve program. He retired from the Naval Reserves in June, 1994 with the rank of captain.

As a civilian, Captain Mitchell was a government executive at the Central Intelligence Agency where his broad career in intelligence focused on planning and managing the development of large, state-of-the-art technical intelligence collection systems. He served as deputy director of the anti-submarine warfare research and development program. As an officer in the Senior Intelligence Service, he was awarded three Intelligence Medals of Merit as well as the National Intelligence Medal of achievement and the Intelligence Commendation Medal.

Mike retired in 1999 and moved to Mattituck, where he spent time remodeling his home overlooking Peconic Bay. He was on the board of the East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation and taught Safe Boating courses through the Peconic Bay Power Squadron to both adults and children. He enjoyed sailing his boat, the “Old Fashioned,” throughout the northeast waters, and caring for his many adopted pets. When not completing woodworking projects, he could be found at the piano playing songs from his favorite Eagles albums. He was a man who seemingly could do or build anything, earning him a reputation for “jack of all trades, master of all.”

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jan (née Deremer); his three children, Mike (Mary Ann), Susan McDonald (John), and Jay (Elisabeth), and seven grandchildren. Interment with full military honors will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. at a date to be announced.

Donations in his memory may be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League, 260 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958 or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

