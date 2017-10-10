Martin Gitlin

Martin “Marty” Gitlin, 85, passed at his home in Southold, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, with his wife Rita Duran and his son Jonathan by his side.

Born in Brooklyn, the youngest of four children, he grew up with his sisters, Lillian and Jane and his brother, Walter and many cousins and relatives. His parents, Paul and Clara raised their young son with the help of his brother and sisters.

Marty attended Brooklyn College where he edited the school newspaper and moved on to become a copyboy and then a reporter for the Journal American. He went on to an illustrious career in public relations where he wrote on many subjects for a wide variety of clients.

He dearly loved his wife Rita (née Holmes) and looked forward to his son Jonathan’s calls to discuss baseball and the news. He loved watching the Mets baseball games, cooking, reading novels and the daily New York Times. He and Rita enjoyed their time together traveling together to the Caribbean and Europe where they made many friends and memories.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The funeral will take place at the funeral home Oct. 15 at noon, followed by burial at St. Patrick R.C. Church Cemetery in Southold and a remembrance meal at Touch of Venice in Cutchogue.

Marty Gitlin was a peaceful loving man. He loved his wife and son and his cats, the youngest of whom, Dickens, would climb up on his lap and kiss him on the lips every evening. Marty Gitlin left a legacy of love.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Rita; his son Jonathan, 60, and his wife Marie Haggberg, his sister, Jane Bass, 96, his brother, Walter, 90, and his wife Helga.

Memorial donations to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741 would be appreciated.

