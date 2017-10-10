Curtis Howard Francis of Westbury departed this life on Oct. 2, 2017, at the VA Hospital in Northport. He was 70 years old.

Born in Greenport, on April 25, 1947, to Alma and William Francis, he attended school in both Laurel and Mattituck.

From 1965 to 1969, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work for Grumman and Fairchild as a jet engine mechanic.

Shortly after leaving the military he soon married Linda Francis and from this union they had one daughter, Bernadette Francis Miles.

In addition to his loving wife and lovely daughter, he is survived by his, daughter-in-law Jill Miles; his brother, Dennis Francis of Flanders; his aunt, Georgianna Francis; his special friend, Gail Boyd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. He was predeceased by a brother, George Francis.

Homegoing services were held Oct. 9 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Marvin Dozier. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

