Former Southold resident John F. Aldinger of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., died Oct. 8. He was 89.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated today, Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at the church cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

