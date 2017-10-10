Van Nostrand service set

A celebration of life for longtime Orient resident Mary Elizabeth Van Nostrand will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Orient Congregational Church.
Ms. Van Nostrand died Sept. 13 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.
A celebration of life for longtime Orient resident Mary Elizabeth Van Nostrand will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Orient Congregational Church.
Ms. Van Nostrand died Sept. 13 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.
Mattie H. Simmons of Mattituck died at her home Oct. 7. She was 104. Comments comments
Former Southold resident John F. Aldinger of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., died Oct. 8. He was 89. Comments comments
Curtis Howard Francis of Westbury departed this life on Oct. 2, 2017, at the VA Hospital in Northport. He was…
Read More