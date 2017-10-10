Obituaries

Van Nostrand service set

A celebration of life for longtime Orient resident Mary Elizabeth Van Nostrand will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Orient Congregational Church.

Ms. Van Nostrand died Sept. 13 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

