A smarter home with Lutron Caseta and Revco

Homes across the East End are getting a little smarter thanks to the Lutron Caseta wireless system available at Revco.

The Times Review Partners team recently visited three smart homes on the North Fork with Revco and master electrician Ben Doroski of Custom Lighting of Suffolk to see the technology in action.

The Lutron Caseta products allow homeowners to control their lights, thermostats and other devices through their smartphones or wireless switches in their homes.

This post was brought to you by Revco and created by Times Review Partners, a division of Times Review Media Group creating content for our advertising partners.

