Detached garage in Peconic destroyed by fire

A detached garage in Peconic was destroyed by fire Wednesday night, the second structure fire in as many nights in Southold Town.

No injuries were reported and it appeared the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire at 355 Peconic Lane, according to Southold Fire Chief Jim Rich.

The call came in around 8:38 p.m., Chief Rich said, and firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control within about 15 to 20 minutes and then spent another 45 minutes to an hour clearing the scene, Chief Rich said.

“[The garage] was full of stuff, material and it was burning and it had collapsed within itself,” Chief Rich said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and the Suffolk County Arson Squad responded to investigate. The fire did not appear suspicious, Chief Rich said.

Approximately 50 firefighters were on scene. The house was never in danger of catching fire, although firefighters did cool the side facing the fire as a precaution, Chief Rich said.

On Tuesday night, a Mattituck home suffered serious damage in a fire.

Photo caption: The remains of the detached garage on Thursday morning. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

