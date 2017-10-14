Blotter: Woman caught writing on vehicle with lipstick in Mattituck

A Mattituck woman called police last Thursday when a woman wearing a “Hillary for Prison” shirt wrote “Move to Cuba Socialist” on her car’s window, according to a Southold Town police report.

She believes it was because she had a “Bernie 2016” sticker on her bumper and that the markings were in lipstick and were easily removed, the report said.

The officer located the woman around 11:45 a.m. in Mattituck and she admitted to making the markings and apologized for her actions, the report stated. She then offered to remove the markings and said she would never do that again, officials said.

• A Southold woman reported someone coming into a store in Southold and soliciting customers for money last Tuesday, police said. Police canvassed the area around 4:26 a.m., but no one was found, the report stated.

• A bus driver for Suffolk County Transit reported a Cutchogue man was intoxicated on the bus and was unable to get him off last Wednesday, police said. Police responded and the man was already off the bus and called an ambulance to transport him to Eastern Long Island Hospital around 7:30 p.m., the report stated.

• A Southold man was reported being asked to leave the Southold 7-Eleven because he did not have shoes on Saturday, police said. The man started to yell at the employee and refused to leave the store but when police arrived, the man was located away from the store property around 2:42 a.m., police said.

• A Cutchogue man was reported stealing from his employer’s cash register at King Kullen Saturday around 5 p.m., police said. He was told to return the money and no longer return to the property but King Kullen did not want to press charges, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

