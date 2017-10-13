Lorraine A. Hoey, 82, of Greenport died Oct. 12 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

The daughter of Robert and Loretta Hoey, she was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Hoey worked as a secretary on Plum Island. She was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church parish in Greenport.

Family members said she loved animals, especially birds.

Ms. Hoey is survived by her brother, Richard Hoey of Massapequa and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be private. Burial will follow at a later date at the family plot.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

