Longtime Orient resident Carole Luce died Oct. 2 at Sarasota Hospice in Sarasota, Fla. She was 79.

She was born July 19, 1938, in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

Ms. Luce worked in administration at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Predeceased by her husband, Ebert, she is survived by her sons, Greg, Jeffrey and Daniel and four grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., Pastor Tom LaMothe, officiating. Interment will take place at Orient Central Cemetery.

Comments

comments