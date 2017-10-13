Football: Amityville is a horror for Porters on Friday the 13th

Call it the Amityville horror. It’s Friday the 13th, after all.

Amityville arrived at Greenport High School’s Dorrie Jackson Memorial Field with a 1-4 record. But if any high school football team proves that win-loss records can be misleading, it’s Amityville. Sure, the Warriors had lost four of their first five games, but look at who they lost to. As the fourth-seeded team in Suffolk County Division IV, Amityville plays a rough schedule. Those four losses came to Babylon, three-time defending Long Island champion Shoreham-Wading River, Mount Sinai and Miller Place. All tough teams.

It’s a testament to the quality of those four teams that they were able to handle Amityville’s speedy quarterback, Jala Coad, and the large offensive line blocking for him.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck wasn’t.

The 0-6 Porters remain winless after being beaten by Amityville, 39-12, in their homecoming game, and the final score may have been kind to them. Coad ran for two touchdowns and passed for another two as Amityville rolled, finishing off its first five possessions with TDs.

Behind an offensive line of Deonte Wilson, Noah Dorsainvil, Deondre Harding, Davon Carpenter and Jayden Toureau, Amityville seemed to move the ball at will in the first half. The Warriors were picking up huge chunks of yardage at a time and didn’t need to go to a second down until their 12th play from scrimmage.

A sign of what was to come was seen on the game’s first series. Coad (five carries, 89 yards) took a quarterback keeper 21 yards around the left side. The next play was another Coad keeper, good for 25 yards. The play after that, the senior charged 10 yards up the middle for his first score.

Later, Coad added a 20-yard TD and threw TD passes of six yards to Dante Palmer and 20 yards to a wide open Jameson Adams.

After Deonte Palmer scooted for a 5-yard TD run, a botched snap gave Amityville no chance for a kick, but Coad still turned something out of it, throwing to Donte Palmer for two points instead.

Greenport also got a heavy dose of running from Amityville’s Ian Christie, who picked up 125 yards from 19 carries.

Jordan Fonseca, who Greenport moved to quarterback two games ago, tried to make something out of nothing but was intercepted by Khaleece Wilson, who returned the ball 19 yards for a touchdown. That made the score 39-0 with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the second quarter.

Before the half ended, though, Greenport got on the scoreboard, with Fonseca finding Ahkee Anderson on a slant for a 10-yard TD.

Tyrus Smiley (11 carries, 71 yards) added to Greenport’s point total with his first career TD from an 18-yard run four plays into the third quarter.

Amityville totaled 379 yards (324 on the ground) to Greenport’s 154.

The Porters will have two more opportunities to pick up a win. They will play at Wyandanch next Saturday and close out the regular season at home to Mount Sinai on Oct. 27.

