Pet owners gathered at churches over the weekend for annual Blessing of the Animals ceremonies.

At Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, the Sunday service was led by Monsignor Joseph Staudt. All proceeds were donated to the town’s animal shelter.

The Blessing of the Animals is a tribute to St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.

Top photo: Donkeys Lilly and Poppy received a blessing Sunday from Monsignor Joseph Staudt. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

