Peconic Landing screening of ‘Gone’ is sold out

Suffolk Times readers interested in attending an advanced screening Wednesday of the newspaper’s multimedia investigation into the 1966 disappearance of Cutchogue’s Louise Pietrewicz might have to wait a few more days.

Reservations for the free event, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Peconic Landing in Greenport, are no longer being accepted.

“The folks at Peconic Landing informed us the tickets went pretty quickly online so we’re currently looking at hosting other possible public events in the near future,” said Grant Parpan, who produced the 52-minute documentary along with colleagues Steve Wick and Krysten Massa. “We’re really appreciative of the support for this project and are excited to share it with all of our readers online next week.”

Attendance Wednesday will be limited only to guests with tickets or those who made advanced reservations.

“We wanted to get the word out now so we don’t have to turn people away at the door,” Mr. Parpan said.

A panel discussion moderated by former Suffolk Times publisher Troy Gustavson will follow the screening. Ms. Pietrewicz’s daughter, Sandy Blampied, and retired state police investigator Bud Griffiths will join Suffolk Times staffers on the panel.

Ms. Pietrewicz, a 38-year-old mother from Cutchogue, was in the process of separating from her husband when she was reported missing in October 1966. Multiple police agencies were involved in the investigation, but an arrest was never made.

No media outlet has ever reported her disappearance, but elements of her story have been quietly discussed in her Cutchogue community for decades.

Research and filming on the project began in July. The documentary and news story will include interviews with Ms. Pietrewicz’s family members — including her daughter and only surviving sibling — friends and retired law enforcement.

The three-part video series will be published on suffolktimes.com on consecutive nights, with each chapter premiering at 8 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 23. A special pullout section will appear in the Thursday, Oct. 26 issue of The Suffolk Times.

