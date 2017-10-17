Longtime Greenport resident Maria Rose Grzesik died Oct. 12. She was 81.

The daughter of Joseph and Rose Ficocella Laria, she was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Grzesik graduated with a master’s degree in education from Brooklyn College. For 25 years, she worked as an elementary education teacher in New York City.

Family members said she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and cooking.

Predeceased by her husband, Stanley, in 1986, Ms. Grzesik is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Nickerson and her husband, Michael, of Shepherdstown, W.V.; granddaughters, Hannah Nickerson of Frederick, Md. and Andrea Nickerson of San Fransisco; siblings, Joseph Laria and his wife, Laverne of Coram and Camille Portnoff and husband, Jerry, of Boynton Beach, Fla.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at St. Agnes R.C. Church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

