Margaret Jean Cullen

Former Greenport resident Margaret Jean (Breese) Cullen, 88, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 10, 2017.

She was a joyful, tireless woman, who devoted her life to the care and upbringing of her three daughters. She is survived by two of her daughters: Susan Barrella and Jane Feehan; her brothers, Earl, Richard and Tom Breese; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and countless other beloved family and friends.

Ms. Cullen’s nursing career focused on psychiatric care and teaching. Active in the community, she was a member several senior groups, a card club, lunch bunch and golfing and bowling groups.

The family suggest donations to a charity of the donor’s choosing.

