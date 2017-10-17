After 104 years, God in His infinite wisdom called Mattie Henrietta Simmons to eternal rest on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at her home in Mattituck.

She was born Feb. 2, 1913, to Robert and Ada Bates in Powhatan, Va.

In 1932, Mattie married her true love, James Madison Simmons Sr. To this union, God blessed them with one son, James Jr.

With a deep devotion to be part of the Family of Believers, upon her arrival to Jamaica, N.Y., she united with Shiloh Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as president of the Deaconess Ministry from 1961 to 1974. She moved to her home in Mattituck in 1976. There she united with the Unity Baptist Church family.

With her great love for people, she was appointed Mother of the Church. As a faithful servant leader, Mother Simmons served on the Deaconess Ministry, Missionary Society, Women’s Ministry, and as president of the Pastor’s Aide Ministry. She had a special affection for Pastor Dozier and the Unity Baptist family.

She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter-in-law, Michele Simmons; four grandsons, Roland (Jennifer), James (Charisma), Timothy and Gregory Simmons; six great-grandchildren, Christopher, Alison, Ashley, Jadyn, Tiffany and Lauren; five nieces; “faithful” Mamie “Dolly” Lawson and Louise “Sissy” Heyliger; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband; her son; and two sisters, Mamie J. Funn and Leila Hobson.

Viewing services took place Oct. 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services were held Oct. 17 at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Marvin Dozier. Interment took place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

