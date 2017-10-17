Longtime Greenport resident Donald L. Brehm died Sept. 25 at his home. He was 86.

The son of Homer and Freda Cox Brehm, he was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio.

Mr. Brehm received a bachelor’s degree from Otterbein University in Ohio. He was a certified watchmaker and jeweler. For 27 years, he worked as at math teacher for the Cold Spring Harbor School District.

He was a U.S. Army Air Force Korean War veteran.

On April 16, 1973, he married Joan M. Fisher at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington.

Family members said Mr. Brehm enjoyed world travel and boating.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, of Greenport; his stepchildren, Joan Marie Titman and Thomas M. Kelly; grandchildren, Sean Steele, Christopher Steele, Regina Anello, LeAnne Kelly and Lisa Kelly and great-grandchildren, Olivia Anello, Thomas Anello, Emilia Steele and Elina Vangelatos. He was predeceased by his brothers, JR and William Brehm.

A celebration of life will take place at Mr. Brehm’s home in the spring of 2018. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, Doctors Without Borders or a hospice organization.

Arrangements were entrusted to Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

