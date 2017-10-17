Cops arrest homeless man banned from Southold establishments

A homeless man who was told earlier this month he’s no longer allowed in a few establishments across Southold Town was arrested Tuesday on a trespassing charge, according to a police press release.

Richard Kurdt, 48, was asked to leave North Fork Roasting Co. in Southold on Oct. 7 and was told by police he would be arrested if he returned, officials said. On Tuesday, a North Fork Roasting Co. employee contacted police after he returned and he was arrested a short distance away from the establishment, the report states.

Mr. Kurdt was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and was arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court, officials said.

Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold closed Oct. 8 following threats Mr. Kurdt allegedly posted on Facebook. He was not charged in that incident. Police said he was also asked to leave 7-Eleven in Southold earlier this month.

Mr. Kurdt has faced other criminal charges over the years.

In December 2015, he was arrested after stealing coins, flashlights and headphones from Greenport Village Hall and charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property, according to a previous report.

A few weeks prior to that incident, he was arrested on a false impersonation charge when he gave police a fake name after he was questioned by an officer for sleeping in the North Ferry terminal in Greenport.

In August 2015, he was charged with second-degree harassment in Mattituck after he threatened to harm a man in the 7-Eleven parking lot, police said.

In 2006, he was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and criminal tampering after he reportedly threw rocks at an armed forces recruiting station in Times Square, according to the New York Daily News.

Photo: Richard Kurdt. (Credit: Southold Town Police Department)

