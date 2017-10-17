Cops: Peconic man arrested on felony robbery charge

A Peconic man accused of breaking into NY Shed Company last week has been arrested on a felony robbery charge, according to a Southold Town police press release issued Tuesday.

Lee Ragland, 31, stole money and an Apple iPad from the business located on Pauls Lane in Peconic, police said.

He was charged with third-degree burglary and held for an arraignment, officials said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Photo: Lee Ragland. (Credit: Southold Town Police Department)

