McKinney service set

A service and reception for the Rev. Dr. Donald W. McKinney of Greenport will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Jamesport Meeting House.

Mr. McKinney, a resident of The Shores at Peconic Landin, died Oct. 1 at the age of 90.

