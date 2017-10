Stanley J. Harris of Greenport died Oct. 15. He was 94.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a chapel service at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, or Phenix Hook and Ladder Co. 1 and Relief Hose Co. 2 Fourth of July Fireworks Fund, P.O. Box 58, Greenport, NY 11944.

A complete obituary will follow.

