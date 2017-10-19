Cops: Gas line rupture leads to brief evacuation in Mattituck

Residents near Wickham Avenue and Mary’s Road in Mattituck were briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a natural gas line was ruptured, according to Southold Town police.

The Southold Town Highway Department was repairing a storm drain and struck the gas line causing it to rupture, police said. The Mattituck Fire Department responded and evacuated nearby residents while National Grid responded to shut down the line causing the leak, police said.

The rupture occurred at about 10:40 a.m.

National Grid remained on scene to complete the repairs and residents were allowed to return to their homes, police said.

