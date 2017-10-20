The Southold/Greenport girls soccer team will play The Stony Brook School on Oct. 26 for the Class C county championship, according to playoff brackets unveiled Friday by Section XI. The game will be played at Islip High School at 4 p.m. and requires a $6 admission.

Southold posted a 12-4 league record in League VII and defeated Stony Brook twice in the regular season.

In Class B, Mattituck was seeded No. 2 and will play No. 3 Center Moriches at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner faces No. 1 Babylon on Oct. 26.

The Red Devils were a late addition into the playoff bracket after the team had originally been ruled ineligible for the postseason due to a scheduling mistake that saw the team play more games than allowed, according to Newsday. The team won an appeal this week.

Mattituck went 12-4 in League VII and Center Moriches was 11-5. The teams split two regular season games.

On the boys side, Southold was seeded No. 2 in Class C and will host No. 3 Greenport at 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Southold finished second in League VIII at 12-1-1 and Greenport was third at 9-5. The winner advances to the county championship Oct. 28.

In Class B, Mattituck was seeded No. 2 and will play an outbracket game against No. 3 Babylon at 2 p.m. Oct. 25. The winner faces No. 1 Center Moriches.

The Tuckers were 4-8 in League VII. Four of the teams in the league are Class A teams: John Glenn, Wyandanch, Hampton Bays and Southampton.

Photo caption: Southold/Greenport senior Grace Syron competes in a game last month. (Credit: Bob Liepa, file)

Note: Check Sectionxi.org for the most up-to-date brackets as times and dates of games are subject to change.

