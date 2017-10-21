Blotter: Police rescue fawn stuck in deer fencing on Oregon Road

A Mattituck man called the police when he spotted a fawn stuck in deer fencing on Oregon Road in Mattituck last Wednesday, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Police were able to safely free the baby deer around 6 p.m., officials said.

• A Hampton Bays man reported last Thursday that his kitten had crawled behind the dashboard of his car and he couldn’t get her out, police said.

Police responded and were able to get the cat out of the car around 6 p.m., the report states.

• A Southold man reported that he saw live wires sticking out of the ground at a Verizon telephone pole last Wednesday, police said. A police officer observed the same and advised headquarters to have Verizon place a work order to properly secure the wires to the pole around 9:30 a.m., the report states.

• A main gas line was hit on Route 48 while Laser Industries construction company was working on drainage near Richmond Road and Route 48 last Wednesday, police said. The roadway was shut down and a few nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution around 11 a.m., the report states. National Grid responded and repaired the damaged pipeline, officials said.

• Officers responded to the intersection of Route 25 and Youngs Avenue in Southold Saturday to direct traffic because the light was disabled due to a power outage, police said. Power was restored about an hour later, around 10:50 a.m., police said.

• An Orient woman reported around 1 p.m. Sunday that the Orient by the Sea sign — valued at $800 — had been stolen, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

