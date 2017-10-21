Honor a veteran by purchasing a flag through Southold’s Class of 2021

Southold High School’s freshman class is selling flags to honor veterans, current service members or Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. Flags will be displayed on the school’s Memorial Meadow Field of Flags from Nov. 4 to Dec. 8, encompassing the period from Veteran’s Day to Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Those who purchase a flag have the option of sponsoring and honoring a particular person, which would be displayed on a yellow ribbon with each flag.

There are two flag options to purchase — a standard American flag with personalized ribbon for $25 or a U.S. Military branch flag with personalized ribbon for $50. Quantities of the US. Military flags are limited as there is only one flag available per branch — and all flags are displayed on the front lawn at the high school.

“I had seen it in my hometown in Massapequa,” Christine Imbriano, class of 2021 advisor, said of the idea she brought to Southold four years ago. “In fact, in their town they have flags on the lawns of four schools in their district. I said ‘we can do that here and it can be beautiful.’ So once I saw it I decided to make it ours.”

She added that support for the project has steadily increased since its inception, something she hopes will continue this year.

All monies must be received by Nov. 2. Checks can be made payable to Southold High School and either sent to C. Imbriano-Freshman Class Advisor, Southold Jr/Sr High School, P.O. Box 420, Southold, NY 11971 or dropped off in the school office.

Proceeds from the fourth annual flag sales will be split between a local veterans’ organization and the Southold High School Class of 2021.

In the past, the students have donated over $1,000 to the Veterans Health Alliance, which helps support veterans on Long Island as they transition back into civilian life, Ms. Imbriano said.

“I love the fact that we’re able to help veterans as they transition back into civilian life,” she said. “And the fact that [the flags are] a visible reminder that we really need to value our freedoms as Americans and thank those who have fought to do so and served to do so for us.”

Ms. Imbriano added that each year a representative from Veterans Health Alliance visits with the freshmen class officers come and speaks with the students. A veteran himself, the representative explains the difficulties veterans face transitioning back into civilian life and how valuable the students’ contribution is and what the funds will do to help veterans across Long Island.

Flags will be available for pick up on Dec. 8 from 2:30-5 p.m. in room 105 at the high school.

For more information contact Ms. Imbriano at [email protected].

[email protected]

Comments

comments