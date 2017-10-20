51 years later, Cutchogue woman added to missing persons database

On Monday, more than 51 years after she was last seen alive, Louise Pietrewicz of Cutchogue was added to the national missing persons database.

Ms. Pietrewicz, who was 38 years old at the time of her vanishing on Oct. 6, 1966, is the subject of an upcoming multimedia investigation from The Suffolk Times.

Over the course of their research, Times reporters learned that, for reasons unknown, she has not been listed as a missing person with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Southold Town Police Department has taken a renewed interest in the case since The Suffolk Times announced its investigation, which will be officially released in the form of a three-part documentary titled “Gone” debuting this coming Monday, Oct. 23 and concluding with a 10,000 word special report in Thursday’s paper. While rumors have persisted within the community for decades that Ms. Pietrewicz was killed by her husband, the Times report reveals that investigators suspected another man was responsible for her disappearance. No one was ever charged in the case.

Police officials attended a public screening of the documentary Wednesday. Afterward, Ms. Pietrewicz’s only daughter, Sandra Blampied of Middletown, N.Y., was invited to town police headquarters to provide a DNA sample that could potentially be used to link her mother to discovered human remains.

“I was there for about an hour,” she said Friday. “They took four (oral) swabs, two from inside each cheek.”

The missing persons poster released Monday describes Ms. Pietrewicz, who would be 89 years old today, as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She has a scar on her abdomen, according to the poster. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Southold Town police at 631-765-2600.

