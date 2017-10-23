Cops: Driver airlifted, arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash

A Westhampton Beach man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after running a red light and colliding with another vehicle in Mattituck Sunday, according to Southold Town police.

Frederick Kollhop, 52, was arrested at the scene for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to Stony Brook for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police said. Mr. Kollhop was traveling east on County Road 48 and attempted to turn left onto Wickham Avenue and did not stop at a steady red arrow light, police said. The crash occurred with another vehicle traveling west on County Road 48 just before 11:45 a.m., police said.

Police did not disclose the nature of any injuries for the driver in the westbound car or whether any other passengers were present.

