Harvey V. McMahon, 94, of Southold died Oct. 22, 2017. The son of Edward Aloysius McMahon and Anna M. Pardey, he was born April 7, 1923, in Queens.

Harvey grew up in Ridgewood, Queens. He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1941 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps the day following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Trained in the Army as a radio technician, he was able to use his love of “tinkering,” a trait that followed him throughout his life. He was very proud of his military service and following his honorable discharge, he took a position at Oakite Products as a draftsman, where he worked for more than 35 years.

In 1950, Harvey met Marlene Steinruck and they were married May 31, 1952. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Floral Park, N.Y. where they welcomed their first son, Brian, in 1954 and their daughter, Leslie, in 1957. The moved to East Williston to accommodate their growing family and their second son, David, was born there in 1965. The following year, the family moved to Basking Ridge, N.J.

Harvey was a devoted father and focused much of his energy on finding ways to help his son David have a rich and rewarding life. His “tinkering” skills led him to modifying a tricycle so David could ride, developing a “walker” so he could join the family on neighborhood walks and crafting a special seat in a rowboat so David could go rowing by himself, to name just a few things. He was a founding member and first president of the Exceptional Child PTA in Bernards Township, N.J. He was a longtime volunteer fireman, first in East Wiliston in the early 60s, then in Basking Ridge for nearly 30 years.

Upon retirement, Harvey and Marlene relocated to Southold, where they have enjoyed the past 25 years. Harvey served on the board of the Southold Historical Society and was a docent at the society’s museums for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 803 in Southold.

Harvey is survived by Marlene, his wife of 65 years; son David McMahon; daughter, Leslie Frank (Michael); granddaughter, Kimberley Salmon and grandson, Andrew Salmon and also by step-granddaughter, Melissa Jackson (Jonathan) and their son, Jayce and by his beloved caregiver, Lana. He was predeceased by his son, Brian McMahon in 2016.

The family thanks the VA Home Based Primary Care for their support during the past several years.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, followed by a graveside service at the church cemetery and a gathering of family and friends at the family home.

The family requests contributions to The Association for Retarded Citizens of Somerset County, 141 South Main St., Manville, NJ 08835 or to East End Hospice.

