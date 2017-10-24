Playoff soccer games, cross country meet postponed

The boys and girls soccer playoff schedule shifted today as a bevy of games were postponed with thunderstorms in the forecast across Suffolk County this afternoon.

The Mattituck girls soccer team, seeded No. 2 in Class B, hosts Center Moriches at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner faces top-seeded Babylon Friday at Islip High School. Also Friday, the Southold/Greenport girls soccer team, seeded No. 1 in Class C, plays The Stony Brook School. That game is at 5 p.m. at Islip. Both championship games require a $6 admission.

The boys soccer games originally scheduled for Wednesday will now be played Thursday, according to Section XI.

The No. 2 Mattituck boys host No. 3 Babylon at 2 p.m. Thursday. The winner faces top-seeded Center Moriches Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Islip High School. Also on Thursday, the Greenport boys travel to Southold at 2 p.m. The winner advances to the Class C final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Islip.

The Section XI Division Championship in cross country was postponed two days and will now start at 1 p.m. Thursday at Sunken Meadow State Park.

For the most up-to-date playoff brackets and schedules, visit sectionxi.org.

