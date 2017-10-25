Photos: Southold-Greenport Drama Clubs presents ‘Sabrina Fair’

The Southold-Greenport High School Drama Clubs are scheduled to perform “Sabrina Fair,” which was the basis for the 1954 and 1995 “Sabrina” films, at three performances.

The plays — directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood — are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Greenport school district auditorium.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors, and will be on sale at the door

Call 631-765-5081 for more information.

Top photo: Jake Okula of Southold plays Linus Larrabee Jr. and Ashley Hilary of Southold plays the title role in ‘Sabrina Fair,’ a joint production of the Southold and Greenport high school drama clubs. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

