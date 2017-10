Harvey E. Strange Jr. of Greenport died Oct. 23 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 77.

Viewing services will be held Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services will take place at noon Monday, Oct. 30, at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, the Rev. Dr. Marvin Dozier officiating. Viewing at the church will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments