Pole fire closes Main Road in Laurel in both directions

A pole fire on Main Road in Laurel caused the road to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jamesport Fire Department.

Firefighters waited for PSEG Long Island to respond to turn off the electric before putting the small fire out near Clovis Point, Jamesport Chief John Andrejack said. He wasn’t sure what the caused the down power line, he said.

PSEG arrived at about 4:45 p.m.

Traffic was diverted at Laurel Lane and Herricks Lane as the scene was cleared. PSEG reported about 910 customers affected, according to its outage map.

Photo credit: Kelly Zegers

