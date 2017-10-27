Videos

Little Lucharitos opens in Aquebogue today

10/27/2017 12:12 PM |
The delicious tacos and tequila of Greenport restaurnt Lucharitos are marching west. Little Lucharitos, an outpost of the super popular Greenport taqueria, opens today at 11 a.m.

Check out our video tour of the new 800-square-foot space.

Click here for more info.

