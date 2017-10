Branden P. Sutherland of Greenport died suddenly Oct. 22. He was 31.He is survived by his mother, Teresa Sutherland and stepfather, Gary Dettrick; his brother, Tim; father, Scott, and grandmother, Lorna.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Michael’s Hope, 75 Albo Drive, Laurel, NY 11948.

A complete obituary will follow.

