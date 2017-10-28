Blotter: Southold man charged with DWI on Ackerly Pond Lane

A Southold man was arrested last Wednesday on a drunken-driving charge on Ackerly Pond Lane, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Jonas Graseck, 43, was pulled over around 5 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Matthew Nemschick, 51, of Mattituck was arrested last Thursday around 5:40 p.m. for DWI on Route 48 and Westphalia Road in Mattituck, police said.

• A Greenport woman reported that an unknown person punctured the side wall of her vehicle’s front passenger side tire last Monday around 3 p.m., police said.

• A Greenport man reported $35,000 stolen from his car on Friday around 9 a.m., police said.

• A Riverhead man reported an iPhone 7 stolen from his car while it was parked in Peconic Friday around 5 p.m., police said.

• A Southold woman reported finding a deer carcass in the woods on the west side of the Southold train station Saturday, police said. Police responded around noon and saw the carcass, along with its internal organs in plastic garbage bag, the report states. Town highway personnel were advised to pick up the deer on Monday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

