Anna B. Aleksander of Peconic died on Oct. 26. She was 91.

She was born June 8, 1926, in Aquebogue to Anna (Arcichowska) and Stanley Pierzchanowski. Following her formal education, she later married John Z. Aleksander Oct. 13, 1956, at St. Isidore R.C Church in Riverhead.

Initially they made their home in Riverhead and for the past 60 years, they lived in Peconic.

Anna was a devoted housewife and a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue

Predeceased by her husband John Z. Aleksander on Aug. 9, 1990, she is survived by her sons, Richard Aleksander of Peconic and Robert Aleksander of Delhi, N.Y. and four grandchildren Robert Aleksander Jr., Jason Aleksander, Candace Leden and Alison Ramsumair. She was also predeceased by grandson Jeremy Aleksander and eight siblings.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Church Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

