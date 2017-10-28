Greenport’s March of the Goblins and Hounds: 37 photos

Kids in costumes an dressed-up dogs made their way through Greenport Village on Saturday for the annual March of the Goblins and Hounds parade.

The march began at Floyd Memorial Library and ended at Mitchell Park. The event was sponsored by the Greenport BID in partnership with Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport Village and the Greenport Parent Teacher Organization.

See the photos from contributing northforker photographer Madison Fender on northforker.com.

TOP PHOTO: A unicorn walks in Greenport’s March of the Goblins and Hounds Halloween parade. (Credit: Madison Fender)

