Updated (11:40 a.m.): The storm that brought heavy wind across the Northeast resulted in multiple power outages across the North Fork, resulting in more than 1,900 customers without power as of just past 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to PSEG Long Island.

The majority of outages are centered in Southold with 493 and Orient with 483.

A total of more than 27,000 customers were without power as of Monday morning, according to PSEG. There were 396 customers without power in Mattituck and additional outages were reported in Peconic, Laurel, East Marion and New Suffolk.

Numerous downed poles and wires on Sound Avenue forced Riverhead Town police to close the road between Manor Lane and Herricks Lane. PSEG is expected to respond at some point today with a full crew to fix the problem, police said. Some of the outages have estimated restoration times as late at 10:45 p.m., according to PSEG.

Westbound traffic was backed up from the Manor Lane to Laurel Lane on Main Road shortly after 9 a.m.

Highway crews in Southold Town were clearing debris off Main Road. Traffic was diverted down Wickham Avenue in Mattituck where a large tree was uprooted and fell in front of Kardwell International.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. A high wind warning had been in effect overnight, but was since canceled. Winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph, the NWS said.

Riverhead police also reported that at 4:20 a.m., a small fire was discovered in the basement of Little Lucharitos in Aquebogue, which just opened Friday. Police responded to an automatic alarm to find the southeast corner of the basement on fire. The Riverhead Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, police said.

Owner Marc LaMaina was notified and responded to the scene. The fire does not appear to be suspicious, police said, and the extend of the damage has not been determined.

Mr. LaMaina said on Facebook the restaurant will be closed today, but “all is good.” He wrote that the fire marshal told him that because of the storm a “possible down draft with wind caused the flame on the heater to jump into some combustibles near [the] heater.”

Also, the Oysterponds Elementary School reporter a two-hour delayed start Monday.

Photo caption:Highway crews block off eastbound Main Road in Cutchogue and divert traffic onto Depot Lane Monday morning. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

