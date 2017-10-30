DEC: Heavy rain leads to shellfish harvesting closure

Shellfish harvesting has been temporarily prohibited in areas across Long Island, including in Riverhead and Southold towns, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday.

“These temporary closures have been implemented due to the heavy rainfall and storm-water runoff that occurred in the wake of this past weekend’s rainfall,” the DEC said in a press release.

In Riverhead, all of Flanders Bay and tributaries west of a line extending southwesterly from Miamogue Point to the northermost point of Red Cedar Point is closed. In Southold, all of Orient Harbor, Hallock Bay and its tributaries north and east of a line extending westerly from the Bug Light lighthouse to the wooden jetty at the northern side of the mouth of Spring Pond in East Marion is closed.

The DEC will re-open areas as soon as possible based on the results of water quality testing to be conducted on samples that will be collected from affected areas over the next several days.

A recorded message is available by calling 631-444-0480. The message will be updated during the course of the temporary closures. Information can also be found on the DEC website.

