Peter Charles Digons passed away Oct. 6, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. He was 50.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Strickland Digons of Charlotte and children Tori Strickland of Charlotte and Trey Strickland of Denver, Colo.; mother, Jackie, of Mattituck; brothers, Eric, of North Easton Mass., Luke, of Brookline, Mass. and sister, Leigh of New York, N.Y.; cousins, Lauren Schiller-Baker and Charles Thom and his closest lifelong friend, David Wowak of Sag Harbor.

Peter was born Sept. 14, 1967, in Brooklyn. He was a 1985 graduate of Mattituck High School and graduated Kent State University with physics and math majors. He was a gifted guitarist and loved jazz and classical guitar, especially Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass.

Peter is predeceased by his father, James, who passed to him the love of guitar. Throughout his life he enjoyed teaching guitar. He taught children at Musicians in Motion in North Carolina. Peter was employed by Foley-Baker, restoring and tuning pipe organs, most notably the Duke University pipe organ. He also held a real estate broker’s license in North Carolina

Peter loved the North Fork where he spent most of his life and had many friends and treasured memories. His smile and personality lit up a room and his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and laughter will remain and shine forever.

“If you get confused, just listen to the music play.” (Franklin’s Tower, Grateful Dead)

The family held a private service.

Donations may be made to Allergy and Asthma Foundation, ASPCA or any animal rescue fund of choice.

