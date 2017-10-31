Longtime Greenport resident West Needham Ruroede died Oct. 21. He was 58.

The son of Vance A. Wilson and Carol J. (Needham) Ruroede, he was born March 31, 1959, in San Francisco.

Mr. Ruroede graduated from Greenport High School, Class of 1977 and from the Maine Maritime Academy. He was self-employed.

Mr. Ruroede was predeceased by his mother, Carol Ruroede and stepfather, Walter O. Ruroede. He is survived by his father, Vance Wilson; of Marin, Calif.; his sisters, Deidre Praught, of Cudjoe Key, Fla. and Karen Lamb Wiltshire of Toccoa, Ga.; his cousins, Andy, of Greenport, Bart, of East Marion and Carl, of South Carolina; uncle Bill Needham, cousin Patti Needham and cousin Jan Stenger, all of Ohio; uncle Bob Needham and cousin Betsy Needham, both of Oregon and cousin Nancy Needham of New Hampshire. He was also predeceased by his significant other, Patricia Dinizio.

A memorial visitation will be scheduled for mid-November.

Arrangements were entrusted to Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

