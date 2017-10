Officers responded to a disabled sailboat in Gardiners Bay last Tuesday, according to a Southold Town police report.

The vessel’s anchor had broken free and the boat was on the beach at Orient Beach State Park around 10:30 a.m., officials said.

A Connecticut man and woman were on board and were helped off the boat by officers and transferred to the ferry at Orient Point, the report stated.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

