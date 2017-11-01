Suffolk Times editors talk ‘Gone’ in radio interview

Suffolk Times editors Steve Wick and Grant Parpan will be featured on Wednesday night’s episode of “North Fork Works” on WPKN 89.5 FM.

The interview, which airs at 7:30 p.m., can also be streamed at any time on host Hazel Kahan’s website hazelkahan.com.

“North Fork Works” is a monthly interview show featuring guests from across the North Fork.

“Gone” was a Suffolk Times multimedia investigation into the 1966 disappearance of Cutchogue’s Louise Pietrewicz published last week. You can read the full special report and watch the three-part documentary here.

