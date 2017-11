Susan J. Corazzini of Greenport died Nov. 1. She was 70.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service will follow at noon, Father Richard Hoerning, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Church Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society @ PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments