Blotter: Mattituck couple finds stranger in apartment

A Mattituck couple called police last Monday when a man entered their apartment unannounced, then left after he realized the apartment was occupied, according to a Southold Town police report.

The couple stated that nothing was taken from the residence and the man left in a vehicle around 11:30 a.m., the report stated. Police canvassed the area and could not find anyone.

• An Orient man called police Friday when he saw smoke coming from the apartment above his garage, police said. The stove top was on, causing household items to ignite around 5:30 a.m., police said.

The Orient Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

• A Medford man called police last Wednesday to report political campaigners in front of the Peconic post office that were very close to the road, police said. The crowd disbursed when officers arrived around 10:30 a.m., the report stated.

• A Southold man reported a scam last Wednesday after he received a call from someone claiming to be his son saying that he had been arrested and needed $2,100 for bail, police said. The man sent the money order at Walmart to another Walmart in Georgia around 5 p.m., the report stated.

• Last Thursday, a Greenport man who said he bought a dog from a breeder six months ago, according to a report, told police that a woman came to him three weeks ago showing papers and claiming the dog was hers and then took the dog with her around 1:30 p.m.

• An anonymous man reported a loud party at Cedar Beach County Park Friday night around 10:45 p.m., police said. Police responded and advised a group of people to leave the area, officials said.

• A “Vote Democrat” sign on Main Road in Laurel was vandalized Saturday around 9:30 p.m., police said.

• Several reports were filed Sunday regarding hazardous conditions resulting from the storm. A branch was reported in the roadway on Peconic Lane in Peconic and the highway department removed it around 7 p.m., police said.

A tree was reported down on Holden Avenue in Cutchogue around 8:30 p.m., the report stated. Branches were reported blocking the railroad tracks in Cutchogue and part of Cox Lane around 9 p.m. Another report at 10 p.m. said a tree was leaning into Aldrich Lane in Laurel, but the highway department said it was tangled in another tree so it was not removed at that time, police said. Around 10:45, someone called police about a tree blocking the roadway on Youngs Avenue in Southold.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

