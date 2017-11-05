One Minute on the North Fork: McCall Wines

The beauty of the McCall Wines property in Cutchogue is that it’s more than just a vineyard with a rustic tasting room.

It’s also a ranch with charolais grazing. The organic beef is then sold among the wine in the tasting room.

The historic breed of cattle is symbolic of this historic property adjacent to Downs Woods, where an Algonquin tribe established Fort Corchaug.

The McCall property celebrates both the old and new North Fork in a way that’s as aesthetically pleasing as just about any other vineyard property in the region.

