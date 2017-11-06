Election 2017

Here’s where to vote in Southold Town

11/06/2017
Polling in Southold Town will take place at the following locations. Voting is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. everywhere.

• Election Districts 17 and 18: Cutchogue East Elementary School, 34900 Main Road, Cutchogue

• ED 11: Cutchogue firehouse, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue

• ED 3: East Marion Fireman’s Hall, 9065 Main Road, East Marion

• ED 1: Fishers Island Community Center, 66 Hound Lane, Fishers Island

• ED 6: Greenport firehouse, 236 Third St., Greenport

• EDs 4, 5 and 7: Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport

• EDs 12, 13, 15 and 16: Mattituck High School, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck

• ED 2: Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient

• ED 8: Southold firehouse, 55135 Main Road, Southold

• EDs 9, 14 and 19: Southold High School, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold

• ED 10: Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic

