Multiple site plans approved at Planning Board meeting

Several site plans were determined complete at the Southold Planning Board meeting Monday night, including the North Fork SurgiCenter, North Fork United Methodist Church and Sannino Winery.

North Fork SurgiCenter

North Fork SurgiCenter, a proposed medical office on Boisseau Avenue in Southold, was granted site plan approval after it obtained approval from the Suffolk County Department of Health and provided more information about hours of operation and employees. The SurgiCenter will operate Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with six staff members and only one physician working at a time. There will be two to three appointments per hour and deliveries once to twice a week.

Exterior signage requirements were met with one 24-square-foot sign that is unlit. The board approved the site plan with no discussion.

The 5,500-square-foot one-story building near the Long Island Railroad tracks was formerly owned by the Suffolk County Water Authority and includes 16 parking spaces. The 1.15-acre property is zoned Light Industrial.

At a public hearing in July, some residents expressed concern over quality of life issues because of increased traffic the office would bring, but an attorney representing the proposal said that it is not a typical medical office where patients are seen every 15 minutes.

Sannino Winery

Sannino Winery and Tasting Room in Cutchogue received final site plan approval from the Planning Board Monday night. It originally got conditional site plan approval in June.

The two-story building is proposed on Alvahs Lane with a 2,852-square-foot first-floor wine production, sales and wine education room and a second floor office. There will be 39 parking stalls and is in the A-C Zoning District.

Conditional site plan approval was granted with eight conditions, including a maximum occupancy of 235 people, a maximum of 39 vehicles on site and a limit on bus and limousine access. No more than two buses or five limousines will be allowed on site at a time.

The winery also agreed that there would be no more than 12 special events on the property per year.

North Fork United Methodist Church

The North Fork United Methodist Church was also given site plan approval Monday night with no discussion.

The site plan is for construction of a one story, 7,640 square-foot place of worship with no basement and 42 parking stalls on Route 48 in Southold. It sits on 2.45 acres in the Limited Business Zoning District.

North Fork United Methodist Church was founded in 2014 when congregations from Southold and Cutchogue merged. A site plan was submitted in March 2016 for the new Southold location.

Northside Beverage

Two residents spoke at a Southold Planning Board public hearing about Northside Beverage, a proposed conversion of an existing two-story 5,100 square-foot building on Old Main Road in Laurel, into a wholesale/retail beverage distributor. It sits on 1.1 acres and is in the General Business Zoning District.

It is located at 1795 Old Main Road in Laurel and residents said they feared traffic problems in the area.

“[That intersection] is such a hazard, it is really a death trap,” Marian Gamble, a Bray Avenue resident said. “When we heard about the beverage place going to be there, it’s kind of scary because then you’re going to have big trucks bringing in products all the time.”

She expressed concern for increased accidents in the area and proposed a traffic light.

Barbara Smith, also a Bray Avenue resident, said the area is too dangerous for increased traffic due to the gas station in the area.

“It’s a 30 mile per hour zone, and you can’t get anyone to go 30 miles an hour,” Ms. Smith said. “It’s going to be a pure death trap.”

The attorney representing Northside Beverage, Richard Searles, said that the intersection is difficult, but he does not believe the traffic from deliveries will be overwhelming and that he would be happy to work with the town for a resolution.

Photo: Southold Planning Board at a public meeting Monday night. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

